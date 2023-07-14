Former world boxing champion Floyd Mayweather on Thursday attended a ZANU PF party political campaign event in Zimbabwe ahead of a general election next month.

Mayweather is in Zimbabwe after being invited by one of President Emmerson Mnangagwa’s closest allies, gold magnate Scott Sakupwanya, who is vying for a parliamentary seat.

Reuters reported that Mayweather attended a rally in Mabvuku, one of Zimbabwe’s oldest townships, on the outskirts of the capital Harare.

“The 46-year-old American former boxer thrilled the crowd with a public workout, which included punching and jumping rope.

“He also watched three matches from Zimbabwe’s budding boxers,” Reuters reported.

Sakupwanya told Reuters at the rally that by bringing Mayweather to Zimbabwe he has proved that he can deliver on his promises.

“People thought I was lying when I said I would bring Mayweather, but he is here. This shows that what I will promise in this election will come to pass,” said Sakupwanya.

Some young people attending the rally pledged to vote for Mnangagwa, 80, who is seeking a second term.

“I am happy to see Mayweather here in Zimbabwe, it is his first time to come here. I am registered to vote, and I am going to vote for President Emmerson Mnangagwa,” 34-year-old White Marurame told Reuters.

Mnangagwa of the ZANU PF will face Nelson Chamisa of the Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) in the in the August 23 elections.

