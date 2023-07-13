Malawi Network of Older Persons Organisation (MANEPO) held public awareness on the rights of older persons at Matawale School, Traditional Authority Nkagula in Zomba where the network urged government to put much efforts on the protection of older people against increased wave of violence.

MANEPO Country Director, Andrew Kavala, said the organisation decided to call Directorate of Health and Social Welfare, traditional leaders to raise awareness on the plight of older people.

He therefore called on the government to train health workers on the older persons’ right to healthcare.

Kavala further called on older persons to eat balanced and nutritious diet to ensure they remain healthy.

“Older persons have the right to medication as is the case with all other persons,” MANEPO Country Director added.

Director of Health and Social Welfare Services, Dr. Alexander Chijuwa said older persons deserve quality medical care.

He reminded older people to do physical exercises where necessary and ensure to eat balanced and nutritious diet.

MANEPO organised the meeting with funding from Southern African Development Community (SADC).