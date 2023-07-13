A 70-year old woman has committed suicide in Thyolo after being accused of practicing witchcraft

The woman has been identified as Esther Makupe.

Thyolo Police deputy spokesperson, Sergeant Rabecca Kashoti said the incident happened today at Maluwa village in Traditional Authority Thukuta.

She said community members last week accused the woman of teaching children witchcraft.

Yesterday, Makupe left home in the morning with an intent of visiting a relative on the Mozambican side. However, she was later found dead.

Postmortem showed that death was due to suffocation secondary to strangulation.

In Malawi, accusing any person with being a witch or with practicing witchcraft is a crime which attracts a fine or five years in prison.