Police at Limbe in Blantyre district have during the night of July 11, 2023 arrested 36 people on suspicion that they committed various offences in the area.

Limbe Police Public Relations Officer Patrick Mussa said the suspects are connected to a number of offences ranging from robbery, theft, breaking into building and committing a felony therein and conduct likely to cause breach of peace.

Due to a spate of the aforementioned offences in Limbe, the law enforcers carried out an intelligence driven operation which led to the apprehension of the 36 suspects.

They have since been charged with appropriate charges and will appear before court soon.

Meanwhile police in Limbe wish to advise the citizenry that operations of such nature are ongoing with the aim of bringing sanity and making the area a crime free zone.