The Senior Resident Magistrate’s court in Lilongwe has sentenced Brian Chisomo Banda and three others to 10 years imprisonment each for breaking into a house and stealing items worth K6 million.

Deputy Public Relations Officer for Lingadzi Police Station Constable Maria Kumwenda has confirmed the conviction of 4 notorious thieves.

Constable Kumwenda told Malawi24 that court heard through State Prosecutor Sub Inspector Christopher Nyirongo, that on May 12, 2023 at around 01:30 hours, the convicts broke into the house of Happy Thengolose in Area 43 where they tied him with ropes.

She further said that the convicts, who were armed with panga knives, stole four laptops, five cell phones, plasma screen, home theatre, and other assorted items all valued at K6 million kwacha.

After their conviction for robbery, the four prayed for leniency to the court when passing its sentence saying that some of the items they stole were recovered by police.

In submission, the state pleaded with the court for stiffer sentence saying that the offence is serious in nature.

The state further said that the convicts also poisoned the dog before the robbery, which means that they planned to commit the felony.

Passing sentence, Senior Residence Magistrate Wanangwa Nyirenda, concurred with the state adding that the actions of the convicts were dangerous.

He then went on to slap each of them with 10 years imprisonment with hard labour to deter other would be offenders.

Brian Banda, 53, hails from Khave Village, Traditional Authority (T/A) Kapichi in Thyolo, Andrew Tembo, 43, hails from Fwilamthondo Village, T/ A Mthwalo Mzimba, Maxwell John, 38, comes from Kuweluza Village, T/A Changata, Thyolo, whilst Patrick Inosi, 38, is from Kalilombe Village, T/A Kamenyagwaza in Dedza District.