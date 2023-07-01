Mourners in Mzuzu today demanded an explanation from Mzuzu Prison’s officer in-charge over the death of prison warder Japhet Chimwaza who reportedly collapsed while being evicted from an institutional house.

Chimwaza’s family has told the local media that prison officials took inmates to Chimwaza’s house to force their relative out of a newly constructed institution house.

According to the family, there was a confrontation at the house and Chimwaza collapsed.

Zodiak Online reported that the officer in-charge of the prison George Chibwe was not at the funeral ceremony this afternoon.

Family members and community members at the funeral demanded the prison officer in-charge to show up and provide a proper explanation regarding the cause of the death.

Meanwhile, Northern region prison Public Relations Officer Austin Masangwale has rejected the claims that Chimwaza was forced to leave the house. The prison spokesperson said the officer just collapsed while at his home.

