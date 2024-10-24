A faction of concerned leaders from the Southern region of the Malawi Congress Party (MCP) has issued a seven-day ultimatum, calling for the party to conduct regional and district elections.

According to Vincent Phiri, Blantyre District Director of Political Affairs, the party’s constitution mandates elections for all structures every five years. The current mandate expired in May 2023.

Phiri expressed concerns that the party plans to maintain the current officebearers without holding elections, contravening the party’s constitution. The demand follows a recent convention in Lilongwe, where new national officebearers were elected.

However, Jessie Kabwira, MCP’s National Publicity Secretary, has told the local media that the party has not received the petition.

The internal tensions within the Malawi Congress Party come at a critical time, as the country gears up for the forthcoming general election, scheduled for September 16, 2025. With the party’s leader, Lazarus Chakwera, set to run for the presidency again, the outcome of this internal dispute may have significant implications for the party’s chances in the upcoming election.

As the situation unfolds, it remains to be seen how the party will resolve its internal differences and present a united front to the electorate.