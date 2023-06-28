The First Grade Magistrate Court in Balaka has sentenced a 31-year-old man identified as Isaac Manyozo to 14 years imprisonment with hard labour for being found guilty of raping a girl aged 16.

State prosecutor, superintendent Boldwin Msukwa, told the court that Manyozo had been committing the crime since 2020 until March this year when the sexual abuse was discovered.

According to Msukwa, the child is a younger sister to the wife of the convict.

He further said in early April this year, the child accidentally dropped contraceptives in front of her sister and upon being quizzed, she revealed that she had been using the contraceptives after being sexually abused by the convict.

Appearing before court, Manyozo pleaded guilty to the charge levelled against him.

In his submission, state Prosecutor Boldwin Msukwa asked the court to slap the convict with a stiffer punishment in order to deter would-be offenders saying this is a serious crime.

In his rulling, first grade magistrate Phillip Chibwana concurred with the state and sentenced the convict to prison in accordance with section 138 subsection 1 of the penal code.

The convict hails from Kapalamula village, Traditional Authority Nsamala in Balaka District.

