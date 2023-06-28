President Lazarus Chakwera arrived in Changsha, China, for the China-Africa Economic and Trade Expo (CAETE) on Wednesday, and had an official meeting with the Vice President of the Peoples Republic of China, Han Zheng.

During the meeting, the President expressed his gratitude for being invited as guest of honor to the CAETE taking place at Changsha in Hunan Province, and further said Malawi appreciates the aid it receives from China, citing the construction of the New Parliament building, Malawi University of Science and Technology (MUST) and Bingu National Stadium, among others.

“It is an honor that I have been invited to officially open this year’s China Africa Trade Expo, this shows that Malawi and China share good bilateral relations,” he said.

At the official meeting, President Chakwera asked the People’s Republic of China to continue supporting Malawi through investments and pledged Malawi’s continued support to ‘One China’ policy, which is a unification of China, Hong Kong and Taiwan, so that these countries can have one party and one ruling system.

In his welcoming remarks, the Vice President of the People’s Republic of China, Han Zheng, thanked the Malawi leader for accepting the invitation and for coming to officially open the Expo, where the President will make a keynote address.

“I welcome you to People’s republic of China, Your Excellency, and I’m happy that you will represent Africa in this year’s China Africa Trade Expo,” he said.

The official meeting took place 2 hours after the president arrived at Changsha International Airport where he was welcomed by Mr. Sui Zhongcheng, head of the United Front Work Department at Hunan Provincial Committee, the Ambassador of Malawi to China, Ian Josephy Chintedza, and other delegates from Malawi, among them, cabinet ministers Sosten Gwengwe and Monica Chang’anamuno.

Reported by Kumbukani Kondowe in Changsha, China