A 12-year-old girl has drowned in a dam while her relative, a 13-year-old child, is missing at Kaliyote village in Mchinji district.

The deceased has been identified as Tasila James while the missing child is Agnes Wiscott.

Their relative Saulos Bisalomo, has told Zodiak Online that the two related daughters went to a dam to drink water.

The two drowned in the dam and community members only managed to recover the body of Tasila.

Agnes is still missing.

Tasila came from Kaliyote village in the area of Traditional Authority Mavwere in Mchinji district.

