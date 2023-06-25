Malawian Tiktokers based in various countries have teamed up to use Tiktok to make a difference in people’s physical and spiritual lives.

Led by Apostle Blessings Loka, the ministry is called Tower of Good Hope and they have since embarked on a charity drive where among other things they would also want to reach out to old people and the underprivileged.

The group has recently made a donation of various items including Mattresses and blankets to elderly people in Nkhotakota and Lilongwe.

In an interview, Apostle Blessings Loka said they have decided to use Social Media especially Tiktok as a medium of change and currently the Ministry has members from various countries including Malawi, South Africa, Zambia, Canada and United States of America among others.

Loka said people who are also willing to be part of this great spiritual movement are welcome to join them on Tiktok live every 8pm Malawian time where they gather to encourage each other both spiritually and Physically.

“We can use social media to change peoples life, Lets do this together and give hope to the hopeless,” he said.

He also appealed to well wishers to give them support so that they can achieve their goals.

Follow us on Twitter:

Tweets by Malawi24