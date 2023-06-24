The Wagner private military company has launched a military coup on Russia over disagreements with the Russian Defense Force. This has led Russian President Vladimir Putin to accuse Yevgeny Prigozhin, the owner of the Wagner paramilitary group, of treason and vow to “neutralize” his uprising.

Reports confirm that advancing Wagner forces are targeting key locations within the country, prompting airstrikes by the Russian Air Force in response.

Meanwhile, Russian President Vladimir Putin has unequivocally condemned the attack, addressing the nation and characterizing Wagner’s actions as criminal and an armed mutiny.

In his address, Putin expressed determination to defend the motherland and ensure the life and security of its citizens. He appealed to those involved in the rebellion to reconsider their actions and emphasized the need for unity, consolidation, and responsibility during this critical time.

In an emergency televised address on Saturday morning, Vladimir Putin said “the fate of our people is being decided”, accusing the Wagner group headed by Prigozhin of “armed mutiny” and vowing to “neutralize” the uprising.

“It’s an attempt to subvert us from inside. This is treason in the face of those who are fighting on the front. This is a stab in the back of our troops and the people of Russia.” Putin told the Russian public in his state of the nation address.

Mercenary chief Yevgeny Prigozhin, the owner of the Russian paramilitary group that has staged the coup, confirmed that he and his troops have reached Rostov-on-Don after crossing the border from Ukraine.

In videos posted on social media early on Saturday, Yevgeny Prigozhin claimed that he was at the headquarters of the Southern Military District (SMD) in Rostov and demanded that defense minister Sergei Shoigu and Russia’s top general Valery Gerasimov come to the city, 1,000 kilometers south of Moscow.

“We have arrived here, we want to receive the chief of the general staff and Shoigu,” Prigozhin said in one video, seated between two senior Russian generals. “Unless they come, we’ll be here, we’ll blockade the city of Rostov and head for Moscow.”

The Russian security services have taken the threat seriously, calling for Prigozhin’s arrest and bolstering security measures in Moscow, Rostov-on-Don, and other regions.

The Russian security services have initiated criminal proceedings against Prigozhin, accusing him of attempting a coup. The situation remains fluid and continues to unfold.

The Russian Defense Ministry has denounced these actions as a “criminal venture” and urged Wagner fighters to return to their designated deployment point, guaranteeing their safety.

Tensions between Prigozhin and the Russian defense ministry have escalated after Wagner fighters were [allegedly] struck by Russian troops.

It is not yet known whether the motive of the coup is to oust President Putin from power. However, the paramilitary group is advancing towards Moscow. Russia is currently implementing anti-terror measures.