Chakwera assures Ukraine leader Zelensky of Malawi’s support

President Lazarus Chakwera has engaged in a phone conversation with President Volodymyr Zelensky of Ukraine and the Malawi president has assured Ukraine of Malawi’s support as the European country continues to defend itself from Russia’s attack.

According to State House, the two leaders discussed their shared aspiration for stronger Malawi-Ukraine relations.

President Zelensky thanked President Chakwera for his strong moral leadership, having been one of the first African leaders to speak out against the invasion of Ukraine.

“He also outlined the various disruptions the war is causing, including the global price of fuel, food, and fertilizer, which he said will regularize once peace and security in Eastern Europe is restored.

“For his part, President Chakwera commended his counterpart for his inspiring resolve to mount a formidable defense of Ukraine’s freedom and global stability, and assured him of Malawi’s bilateral and multi-lateral support,” said State House.

Writing on his Facebook Page about the call, Chakwera said Ukraine’s blocked ports and inability to export grains to low-income nations have driven up food prices, pushing millions into poverty.

“LDCs & SADC, both of which I chair, are the worst hit, and so it was imperative to have a chat today with President Volodymyr Zelensky of Ukraine,” said Chakwera.

United Nations statistics show that over 5000 people have been killed since the war started in February this year.

