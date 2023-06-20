Introduction

The Malawi College of Health Sciences (MCHS) is facing a crisis. Students are struggling to afford tuition fees, and many are going to sleep on an empty stomach. As a result, there have been two suicide attempts and three students have been admitted to the hospital with peptic ulcers.

The Crisis

President Dr. Lazarus Chakwera promised during his campaign that no student would drop out of college, but he has not done enough to help needy students at MCHS. The government has provided K120 million to the six public universities, but students at MCHS have been excluded.

This is a major concern, as MCHS is the backbone of the medical profession in Malawi. Without the support of these students, the country’s healthcare system will suffer.

The Needy Students

There are many needy students at MCHS. Some of these students come from poor families, while others have been orphaned or have lost their parents to HIV/AIDS. These students often have to work to support themselves and their families, which leaves them with little time or energy to study.

The Consequences

The consequences of the crisis facing MCHS students are serious. If these students are forced to drop out of college, the country’s healthcare system will suffer. These students are the future doctors and nurses of Malawi, and they are essential to providing quality healthcare to the Malawian people.

What You Can Do

There are things that you can do to help the needy students at MCHS. You can donate to the MCHS scholarship fund or volunteer your time to help students with their studies. You can also contact your elected officials and demand that they take action to help these students.

Conclusion

The crisis facing MCHS students is a preventable one. If we take action now, we can ensure that these students have the opportunity to complete their education and become the doctors and nurses that Malawi needs.