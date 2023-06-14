“We are a sovereign country”: Malawians rubbishes US over Russia

Malawians have bashed United States over its stand against Malawi’s ties with Russia and the southern African country’s participation at a recent security summit in Russia.

In May this year, Homeland Security Minister Ken Zikhale Ng’oma participated at the 11th International Meeting of the High- ranking Officials Responsible for Security Matters in Moscow where Russia pledged to support Malawi with a 20-million-dollar investment in nuclear energy.

Speaking to the local media this week, US Ambassador to Malawi David Young said Malawi should “strengthen bilateral ties with the United and China, not Moscow” which is under international sanctions over the war in Ukraine.

However, Malawians have rubbished the ambassador saying Malawi is a sovereign country and it should be left to make its own decisions.

“US has forgotten that we are a sovereign country! We can’t be dictated what to do and what not,” one person said in a comment on a Facebook page.

Others argued that the enmity between Russia and United States does not concern Malawi.

“Why should we suffer coz of their enemity? Let them fight, let them impose sanction on each other and let Malawi benefit from whoever is willing to assist her. It’s their enemity not ours,” a commenter said.

Another commenter said: “Let the Americans come in the open, & declare openly that from henceforth all countries & territories around the globe – most especially the low-income ones – are no longer sovereign. As such they will be run by diktats, decrees & executive orders handed down from Washington DC.”

