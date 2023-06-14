K55 million Victim Support Unit constructed using CDF in Zomba

Member of Parliament for Zomba Malosa, Grace Kwelepeta says the Victim Support Unit at Domasi Police constructed with K55 million from Constituency Development Fund (CDF) will provide conducive environment for handling of violence cases.

Speaking during opening of the Victim Support Unit, Kwelepeta said she decided to construct the facility after observing that police discuss confidential issues with victims of violence in the open.

“Domasi Police Unit was constructed long time ago but had limited office spaces but construction of the new facility will provide adequate office space,” she added.

The MP acknowledged OXFAM and Titukulane Project for donating to the Victim Support Unit.

OXFAM Malawi Country Director, Lingalireni Mihowa said OXFAM implements a project whose objective is to end violence on women and girls and this was the reason the organisation decided to donate beds, mattress, blankets, motor bicycle and stationery worthy K3 million to Domasi Police Victim Support Unit.

She disclosed that OXFAM will provide training to police officers under Victim Support Unit on how to deal with violence.

Domasi Police Officer ln Charge, Senior Superintendent Mike Makaka, hailed the Zomba Malosa Parliamentarian for constructing the Victim Support Unit.

He also thanked OXFAM for donating the motor bicycle and other items.

