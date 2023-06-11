Govt officials visit proposed refugee camp site in Chitipa

Homeland Security Minister Kenneth Zikhale Ng’oma has sent a delegation from the Department of Refugees to see the proposed site for a new refugee camp at Kameme in Chitipa District.

Speaking in an interview, Ng’oma said that the decision has been made after noticing that Dzaleka Refugee Camp is too close to the capital city of Lilongwe.

According to Ng’oma, the decision will enhance the screening processes of foreign nationals entering the country.

Ng’oma believes that there will be a good relationship with the neighbouring countries bearing in mind that security issues require good international relations with the neighbouring countries.

The minister highlighted that this will improve the country’s security considering that some foreign nationals carry dangerous weapons that pose a threat to national security.

“Refugees and asylum seekers as well as foreign nationals must be screened at the border as it is being done in the United States of America and elsewhere

“We are doing this to improve our security because some of these illegal immigrants are dangerous to the security of the country because they bring guns in the country so I have instructed officials from my ministry to go to Chipita to see the new site,” he said.

Ideally, a refugee camp is supposed to be located 50Km from the border and far away from the city.

The development also comes as Government is considering closing Dzaleka Refugee Camp in Dowa.

Follow us on Twitter:

Tweets by Malawi24