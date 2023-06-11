African Development Bank Group and Tanzanian Government Collaborate to Boost Youth Employment in Zanzibar’s Blue Economy

ABIDJAN, Ivory Coast – The African Development Bank Group and the Republic of Tanzania have joined forces to launch a groundbreaking initiative aimed at driving job creation for the youth in Zanzibar’s blue economy. The Skills Development for Youth Employability in Blue Economy project, funded by the Bank and the Tanzanian government, seeks to empower Zanzibari youth by providing them with the necessary skills and opportunities to secure well-paying jobs in the maritime and other blue economy sectors.

With a grant financing of $48.65 million from the African Development Bank Group and an additional contribution of $5.42 million from the Tanzanian government, the project aims to benefit approximately 43,000 youth, with a special focus on promoting gender equity by ensuring that 40% of the beneficiaries are female. Furthermore, the initiative will equip over 1,500 young individuals with the tools and knowledge to start their own enterprises, thereby boosting livelihoods and stimulating the creation of new employment opportunities.

Zanzibar’s blue economy, which encompasses ocean-based activities such as tourism, plays a crucial role in the region’s economic landscape. In fact, these sectors contribute more than 29% to Zanzibar’s gross domestic product and employ around 33% of the local workforce. However, despite the significance of these industries, 60% of tourism workers in the islands are foreigners. This collaboration aims to address this disparity by empowering local youth to actively participate and benefit from the blue economy’s growth.

The project was officially launched by Dr. Hussein Mwinyi, the President of Zanzibar, during a ceremony held at the Golden Tulip Hotel near Zanzibar Airport. The event was attended by various government officials, including ministers and permanent secretaries, as well as representatives from civil society and youth-led organizations. President Mwinyi expressed his gratitude to the African Development Bank Group for its timely support, emphasizing the positive impact it would have on youth employability and job creation in tourism, maritime activities, and the oil and gas sectors.

One of the key components of the Skills Development for Youth Employability in Blue Economy project is the expansion of the State University of Zanzibar (SUZA). Through the construction of a technology and business incubator on Unguja Island, the main island of the archipelago, young entrepreneurs will receive training and mentorship, fostering the growth of job opportunities in tourism, maritime industries, and the oil and gas sector. Additionally, approximately 400 academics and lecturers from SUZA will undergo skills development and training.

The project will also facilitate the upgrading of the Karume Institute of Science and Technology (KIST), which will offer specialized courses related to the oil and gas industries, aligning with the region’s economic priorities.

To further support skill development, the initiative will oversee the establishment of five vocational training centers across Unguja and Pemba islands, ensuring that young people have access to relevant and practical training opportunities.

Patricia Laverley, the African Development Bank Group Tanzania Country Manager, commended the Government of Zanzibar for recognizing the urgent need to address youth unemployment and for seeking the Bank’s assistance. Laverley reaffirmed the Bank’s commitment to advancing human capital development and contributing to the transformation of Zanzibar’s economy. The project aligns with Zanzibar’s 2021 Education Policy and the Blue Economy Strategy, demonstrating a shared vision for sustainable growth and inclusive development.

With this significant investment and collaborative effort, the African Development Bank Group and the Tanzanian government are taking crucial steps towards empowering the youth of Zanzibar, unlocking their potential, and paving the way for a brighter future in the blue economy.