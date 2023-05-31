Wife kills husband over K2000

Police at Kanengo in Lilongwe have arrested a 28-year-old woman identified as Catherine Hardwell for allegedly killing her 48-year-old husband over K2000.

Kanengo police public relations officer Sub Inspector Gresham Ngwira identified the husband as Zimtamba Lumbadzi

Sub-inspector Ngwira said one of the relatives Sosten Malijani, reported to police that, on Monday, May 29, 2023, the suspect sold some firewood amounting to MK2,000.

It is reported that the following day, the husband asked for the money and this irked the wife resulting into a quarrel and in the process. The wife then held the husband by the neck and hit him against the wall.

The husband sustained injuries on his head and died and his body was later taken to Kamuzu Central Hospital by Kanengo police officers pending post-mortem.

Zimtambira Lumbadzi, hailed from Pemba Village while his wife Catherine Hardwell hails from Chize Village both from the area of Traditional Authority Chimutu in Lilongwe district.

Meanwhile, police have reminded people in the area and Malawi at large to use good ways of sorting out their issues unlike using violence to avoid similar incidents.

