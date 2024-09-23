Reggae music in Malawi faces significant challenges due to a lack of support from local media houses, especially television stations. This issue was highlighted by Director of Ceremonies and DJ Moses Kunsiya, better known as Selekta Rokaz, who questioned, “Tell me, which TV station in Malawi has a serious reggae program?”

With 15 years of experience at Malawi’s top Entertainers Promotions, Rokaz emphasized that while genres like Amapiano, Afrobeat, and others receive ample attention, reggae is often overlooked.

Rokaz noted the genre’s importance in the entertainment scene, stating that major events like the Sand Music Festival frequently feature reggae headliners such as Morgan Heritage, Busy Signal, and Kenyatta Hill.

“Reggae, a genre that has been around for years, is lacking support from local media houses. We need them to launch special programs for it,” he appealed for support.

He also pointed out that the Black Missionaries, a prominent reggae band, are the only group consistently attracting large crowds, underscoring reggae’s vital role.

The Kalonda, also known as Blak Jak and a presenter at Times Television, acknowledged the commitment to reggae music, mentioning their weekly “Reggae Dancehall Bashment” program.

However, he admitted that many channels shy away from reggae and dancehall due to the explicit content in videos, which can deter mainstream acceptance.

“Most channels don’t have these programs because of the content,” Kalonda explained. He agreed that Rokaz’s concerns were valid.

Anjiru Fumulani, leader of the Black Missionaries Band, echoed Rokaz’s sentiments, asserting that reggae music, which promotes love, peace, and unity, is unfairly sidelined.

“Despite knowing that reggae music conveys positive messages, they give more opportunities to music that has a lesser impact on society,” he said. He added that this should remind all television channels of the impact reggae music can have on people’s lives, emphasizing the need for balance.

Raymond Sekeni, a producer and presenter at Malawi’s state television MBC, highlighted another challenge: reggae artists are less active compared to those in other genres.

“We previously hosted a program named Reggae Sunset that showcased local reggae music. It has been paused due to a shortage of music videos, but we intend to bring it back and invite artists to send in their tracks.”

Finally, Zodiak Television representative Nakali Manjolo, stated that they do not have genre-specific programs. Instead, they feature music in broader shows like “Fresh on Zodiak” and “Social Hub.”

He noted that they often resort to searching for music videos on YouTube due to a lack of submissions from artists.