The Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) has categorically denied rumours of a meeting between former President Arthur Peter Mutharika and AFORD Vice President Timothy Mtambo, where Mtambo allegedly apologized to Mutharika.

In a statement, Shadric Namalomba, DPP’s Presidential Spokesperson and National Publicity Secretary described the claims as “false and baseless,” emphasizing that no such meeting took place.

The party further urges media practitioners to uphold their responsibility of verifying information from credible sources and not falling prey to political narratives that can mislead the public.

Timothy Mtambo

Mtambo, known for his outspoken criticism of Mutharika’s administration, has played a crucial role in advocating for accountability and democratic governance in Malawi.

His activism has often positioned him at odds with the DPP, making any supposed reconciliation a matter of intense scrutiny and speculation.