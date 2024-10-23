The Malawi Electoral Commission (MEC) has expressed enthusiasm over the strong turnout observed at voter registration centres in the Mulanje district for the upcoming 2025 General Elections. This positive response highlights the growing engagement of citizens in the democratic process.

MEC Commissioner Reverend Phillip Kambulire expressed satisfaction with the turnout, describing it as overwhelming. He noted that many individuals continued to arrive at registration centres even after the official closing time of 4 PM, prompting the commission to advise them to return the following day to complete their registration.

“The response has been overwhelming. We even had people coming to register after our official closing time, and we had to advise them to return today,” Kambulire stated.

The enthusiasm surrounding the registration process reflects a significant commitment among citizens to participate in the forthcoming elections, indicating a heightened awareness of the importance of voting in shaping the country’s future.

In conjunction with the MEC’s efforts, the Malawi Police Commissioner for the South East Region, Chikondi Chambwinja Chingadza, assured the public of safety and tranquillity throughout the voter registration process.

She confirmed that no significant incidents or complaints had been reported thus far, indicating a smooth and secure registration experience for citizens.

“We haven’t received any disturbing reactions or complaints. Our officers are spread across the district to ensure the security of both the registration process and the community,” Chingadza affirmed.

The voter registration initiative commenced yesterday and is set to continue for a total of 14 days in each phase, allowing ample opportunity for eligible voters to ensure their participation in the electoral process.

As the registration period progresses, the MEC’s commitment to facilitating an accessible and secure registration environment is critical in empowering Malawians to exercise their democratic rights.

The positive turnout in Mulanje district is a promising sign for the upcoming elections, underscoring the importance of voter engagement in the democratic process.