Woman found dead in forest in Mzimba  

A woman’s decomposing body was found under a tree in a forest yesterday at Kagugu Gondwe village, Traditional Authority Mabulabo in Mzimba.

According to Police, on May 30, 2023 Enestina Mvula who is the reporter of the matter, was on a quest to fetch firewood in the forest around the village when she smelt a very disturbing odor.

She then noticed human body parts eaten by dogs. She informed other villagers who went to the forest and discovered that there was a body of an unknown African woman in a decomposed state under a tree.

Further it was discovered that the body had a rope around the neck and the rope still tied to the tree. The matter was reported to Jenda police Station and the scene was visited together with medical personnel. Post-mortem conducted revealed that death was due to suffocation. Police have concluded that the woman committed suicide and no foul play is being suspected.

To this note Jenda Police Station is appealing to the general public and members of the community around Traditional Authority Mabulabo to report any missing woman and have the body identified.

