Assemblies of God pastor appointed Roads Authority chairperson

President Lazarus Chakwera has appointed Assemblies of God general secretary, Reverend Matilda Matabwa, as chairperson for the new board of the Roads Authority (RA).

Matabwa will lead an eleven-member board at the Roads Authority.

According to a letter from the Ministry of Transport, the appointment of the board members is effective 26 May this year and their tenure will be for three years.

The other members of the board are Frank Honde, Chisomo Nyemba, Alex Chambukira, Ignacio Ngoma, Fanuel Magangani and Chifundo Mangani. Other members are secretary for local government, secretary for transport and director of road traffic and safety services.

The appointment of the new board comes a year after Minister of Transport Jacob Hara who is also a member of the Assemblies of God fired the previous board saying it was failing to competently discharge its duties.

The choice of Matabwa as RA board chairperson means Chakwera has once again picked from the membership of the Assemblies of God which he used to lead before joining politics.

Some Malawians on social media have accused Chakwera of favouring members of the church when making appointments.

“How does one become a Pastor at the #Malawi Assemblies of God? It’s not too late for me to change careers,” tweeted one person.

