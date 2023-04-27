Lawi, Awilo set for dinner and dance in Lilongwe on Saturday

Afro-Jazz Musician, Francis Phiri popularly known as Lawi and Congolese Rhumba Star, Awilo Longomba are set to mesmerize entertainment fun seekers during an exclusive dinner and dance concert in Lilongwe.

Organized by Lawi in partnership with Umodzi Park, the event is scheduled to take place at Bingu International Conventional Centre (BICC) on Saturday, 29 April, 2023.

Speaking in an interview Umodzi Park Sales and Marketing Manager Matamando Chagunda said they expect a wonderful event as they have done enough preparations.

Chagunda said it has taken them time to bring together all the requirements for the event and they are anticipating nothing but the best.

“We are excited that the event is finally here and all the preparations are done. We have always wanted to see Awilo performing here in Malawi and looking how the tickets are selling, it shows many people are also ready for the event,” she said

She said, the event has been organized in a unique way where apart from having dinner during the event, those who have bought VVIP tickets will also have an opportunity to take one on one pictures with Awilo and Lawi on the red carpet.

On his part, Lawi said he has done enough homework and he is geared up for an electric performance.

Slated to start at 6 O’clock in the evening, the show will attract an entry fee of K20, 000 standard ticket, K40, 000 VIP and K70, 000 VVIP, dinner inclusive.

