Nomads thrash Lions

Mighty Mukuru Wanderers have made their 2023 season statement after extending their lead on the TNM Super League log table following a convincing 3-0 victory over Red Lions at Balaka Stadium on Saturday afternoon.

A hat-trick from Christopher Kumwembe was enough for Mark Harrison men to make a statement of their intentions in 2023 season as they got maximum points over the soldiers to continue being leaders with six points.

Nomads controlled much of the first half with the hosts only seen on countable times attacking and forcing to get a goal. Peter Cholopi rescued the Nomads in the 22nd minute as he grabbed Davie Mejas’ hand nearer the penalty area which left him booked for a yellow card.

Just with nine minutes before the half time, Kumwembe put his side a goal ahead with a nice header connecting directly Wisdom Mpinganjira’s cross.

Kumwembe utilised Mpinganjira’s cross again to get his second goal which gave the Nomads the courage and piled more pressure on the hosts just less than 10 minutes into the second half.

The Lali Lubani side enjoyed much of the possession as they outplayed the soldiers and it was not a surprise to see them getting their third goal through Kumwembe again who utilised Stanley Sanudi’s assist.

Kumwembe was voted man of the match which is his second award having won it last week when Nomads were playing his former club, Civo Sporting Club.

The victory means the Nomads are top of the table with six points from two matches played with a goal aggregate of positive five while the Zomba based soldiers are third from the bottom with a single point.

Elsewhere, a solitary goal from Chimwemwe Idana was enough for Silver Strikers to bag all maximum points in their 1-0 win over Blue Eagles at Nankhaka Stadium in the capital, Lilongwe.

With the victory, the bankers are now second on the standings with four points from two matches while Eagles are fourth from the bottom with just a point.

