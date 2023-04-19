Airline bans couple over sex acts on plane

A couple has been banned from booking flights in South Africa after engaging in sex acts on a flight from Johannesburg to Durban on Monday.

The couple has been banned from booking on FlySafair

News24 reported that a businessman sitting next to the coupled complained about the couple’s activity which included the woman putting her hands in her partner’s pants while the plane waited to take off.

“A [woman] sitting next to me was giving [the] male passenger a handjob whilst on the runway waiting to take off. I could not leave my seat for safety reasons. I had to hear them kiss and laugh for about five minutes, while aware of what was going on. This continued while the plane took off… I felt sick,” the businessperson said.

He added that as soon as he could leave his seat, he reported the incident to an air hostess and showed her the video he had taken.

The air hostess called a senior flight crew member who apologised immediately. The businessperson was also given a new seat.

He, however, said he was shocked and angry that no action was taken against the couple as he expected the airline to involve the police.

“They were free to go like any other passenger. I’m now [psychologically] scarred due to this incident,” he said.

FlySafair chief marketing officer Kirby Gordon said the company condemned lewd and indecent acts and said the airline has banned the couple from its flights

“We reserve the right of admission on our flights and we’ve taken the action of banning these individuals from any future flights with us. We’ve cancelled any future bookings and set their details on our systems so that no future reservations will be accepted,” Gordon said.

He, however, said it was the responsibility of the businessperson to lay charges against the couple. He added that the airline would support these charges with all required information.

Law expert Chris Christodoulou told News24 that the couple’s sexual act falls under Chapter 11 of the Civil Aviation Act, 2009 which says that a person guilty of an offence is liable to a fine or imprisonment for a period not exceeding six months or to both.

