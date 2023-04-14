Hakimi’s divorce takes surprising twist: Ex-wife discovers he owns ‘nothing’ to share

Hiba Abouk’s divorce from Achraf Hakimi has reportedly hit a snag as the court has informed her that the Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) full-back has no assets or finances to share with her.

The actress, estimated to have a net worth of $2 million (equivalent to about 2.2 billion in Malawi Kwacha), had demanded half of Hakimi’s assets and fortune.

However, it was revealed that Hakimi has “nothing” registered in his name, and all assets purported to be his were registered to his mother. With nothing registered in Hakimi’s name, Ms. Abouk has reportedly failed to acquire half of his fortune as a settlement for divorce.

Hakimi’s mother also receives more than 80 percent of his salary and is often seen on the sidelines when he is on national duty.

Marca, the Spanish news outlet, reported that Abouk filed for divorce on the grounds of sexual assault brought against Hakimi. It remains unclear if the couple will reach an amicable settlement or if the court will intervene to settle the matter.

The case, which highlights the importance of proper asset registration and distribution to avoid any legal issues in the future, has been trending in Malawi.

DailyMail reports that Hiba met Hakimi in 2018 at a photo shoot for Vogue Arabia while he was playing for Real Madrid.