Magistrate, police prosecutor arrested for demanding K400,000 from suspect

The Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) has arrested Mponela Second Grade Magistrate and Mponela police prosecutor for demanding money from a suspect to win a theft case.

This is according to a press statement seen by this publication which has been released on Friday 14th April, 2023 and signed by ACB’s principal public relations officer Egrita M. Ndala.

The ACB publicist identified the Mponela Second Grade Magistrate as Davie Mpakani while the police prosecutor who is from Mponela police station in Dowa, has been identified as James Maganga.

The statement indicates that on 28th March 2023, the Bureau received a complaint alleging that the Mponela Second Grade Magistrate Mpakani and the police prosecutor Maganga were demanding K400,000.00 from a suspect.

ACB says the money was meant to rule in favour of the suspect who is answering theft charge and it is also alleged that Mpakani and Maganga had also received MK300,000.00 from the suspect as bail bond but only issued a receipt of K50,000.00

“Bureau investigations established that Magistrate Davie Mpakati and Police Prosecutor Maganga demanded and received various sums of money from relatives of the suspect in order to release him on bail and later give him a suspended sentence respectively.

“The Bureau also established that the two received K200,000.00 before the Magistrate passed the suspended sentence to the convict,” reads part of the statement.

The statement further indicates that the two will be taken to court after the Bureau finalizes the recording of caution statements from the two suspects.

