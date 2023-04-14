FDH Bank decorates outstanding players

FDH Bank says it recognises the role of the media in the development of football in the country.

The bank’s Senior Marketing Manager Ronald Chinchere made the remarks Friday during the Media and Individual Awards presentation at Mpira Village in Chiwembe Township Blantyre.

The awards presentations was held on the sidelines of the 2023 edition launch.

In the media awards, Times’ Isaac Salima won the Print category while MBC’s Frank Kandu won the Electronic category for the second consecutive time.

Nation Publications Limited’s photojournalist Bobby Kabango won the Best Photojournalist category.

TV Islam’s Edward Rex won the Television category while Malawi 24’s Andrew Chilapondwa also defended the Online category.

FDH Bank also recognised the role of community Radios by awarding best performers.

Mzuzu based Radio Tigabane’s Victor Musongole won the Northern Region category again while Isaac Grant of Bembeke Radio in Dedza was named Central Region Best reporter.

Chikumbutso Willard of Gaka FC won the Southern Region category.

In outstanding players category, Nyasa Big Bullets Reserves’ Chikumbutso Salima, who guided his team to the final where they lost to their seniors, was the biggest winner after bagging both the Player of the Tournament and Discovery of the Tournament award.

Nyasa Big Bullets’ Richard Chimbamba was named Best Goalkeeper while former teammate Babatunde Adepoju was Golden Boot Award winner.

Chinchere said the bank was proud to expose up and coming players such as Salima through the FDH Bank Cup.

FDH Bank has meanwhile increased sponsorhsip for FDH Bank Cup from K90 million to K120 million.

Following the increament, individual awards prizes have also been adjusted upwards.

Player of the Tournament, Golden Boot, Best Goalkeeper and Discovery of the Tournament awards prizes are up to K300 000 from K200 000.

Man of the Match award has been doubled from K50 000 to K100 000.

The media has not been left behind in the third edition of the cup.

All national winners in all categories will now pocket K120 000 from K100 while community radio media award winners will get K100 000 from K75 000.

Bullets are defending champions after they beat their Reserves in 2022 edition final.

Silver Strikers won the inaugural championship after beating Ekwendeni Hammers in 2021 edition final.

The competition is participated for by TNM Super League teams, Regional Leagues teams and Division One teams.

The cup was first announced in 2019 but only rolled into life in 2021 due to a break in association football because Covid-19 pandemic.

Source: FAM