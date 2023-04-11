Mwai Kumwenda constructing classroom block in Mzimba

Australia based Malawian netballer Mwai Kumwenda Mbwana is constructing classroom blocks at Chigude Primary School in the southern part of Mzimba district in Northern Malawi.

Kumwenda unveiled her project on her Facebook page.

The Malawian sporting treasure who plays for Melbourne Vixens shooter is doing much more than just bringing the country in the limelight through netball.

“When God blesses you, be a blessing to others. May to his name be Glory and honour,” she wrote.

Commenting on the post, Malawians have hailed the netballer for her initiative.

“This is an amazing Project and a great Gift to the Community,” one person said.

Another said: “May God richly bless you…. this is hope for a future you are giving to many.”

