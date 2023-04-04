Bullets to start title defence away to Silver Strikers

…Blantyre Derby set for July 1…

The 2023 TNM Super League first ‘heavyweight duel’ will take place on Saturday, 15 April 2023 when Silver Strikers will host defending champions FCB Nyasa Big Bullets at Bingu National Stadium to officially launch the new season.

Super League of Malawi (Sulom) released the 2023 TNM Super League fixtures, including some important cup competition dates.

The first block would include some exciting fixtures such as the league launch on 15 April between Silver and defending champions Bullets at Bingu National Stadium, bronze medalists Mighty Mukuru Wanderers against Civil Service United, Dedza Dynamos against Bangwe All Stars and Moyale Barracks versus Karonga United.

The highly anticipated Blantyre Derby between cross-town rivals Wanderers and Bullets will be played on 1 July, whilst the Lilongwe Derby between Silver Strikers and Civil Service United will be played on 23 July, 2023.

The first round will be completed on 23 July, with the second round games commencing in early August.

Sulom also revealed that the last day of the TNM Super League is scheduled for 12 November 2023.

In Cup competitions, FDH Bank Cup will kick-off in April but the national draw shall take place in second week of May.

The month of May has also included dates for Cosafa Cup whilst the international break shall commence in June.

The Airtel Top 8 Cup will likely kick-off soon after the completion of the 2023 TNM Super League season.

This is the first time for Sulom to release all the fixtures unlike in the past where only first round fixtures were released.

