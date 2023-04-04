17-year-old girl arrested for killing brother over oranges

A girl aged 17 has been arrested in Mulanje for allegedly hitting to death her 32-year-old brother following a quarrel over oranges.

Mulanje police spokesperson, Innocent Moses, has said that the girl has been charged with murder.

According to Moses, the two siblings two picked a quarrel on Sunday over fruits and this resulted into a fight.

The girl was overpowered during the fight and she took a pestle and hit her brother on the head.

The brother died on Monday and postmortem conducted at Mulanje Mission Hospital revealed that death was due to severe head injury.

If found guilty of the murder charge, the girl faces a maximum sentence of life in prison.

