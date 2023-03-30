Govt sets maize price at K500 per kilogram

Government through the Ministry of Agriculture has announced 2023 farm-gate prices with maize price hiked from K220 to K500 per kilogram.

This is according to a press statement from the ministry of agriculture which Malawi24 has in possession which has been released today, March 30th, 2023.

The new prices will now see Malawians buying a 50 kg bag of maize at K25, 000 from last year’s K11,000 while soya beans price has been set at K800 per Kilogram.

On the other hand, unpolished rice is at K500 per kilogram while polished rice at K1,000 per kilogram whereas pure beans is now at K700 per kilogram.

The ministry says the prices are with immediate effect and it has urged people intending to be buying the farm gate to obtain buying licences and complete application forms.

“The prices are with immediate effect. All agro-dealers, agro- processors and others who deal with commodities are requested to buy the stated crop commodities at prices not less than those stipulated above.

“The applicants applying for buying licences will be required to complete application forms indicating location of their warehouses and serial numbers of scales they will use for buying the produce. All scales must be assized and certified by Malawi Bureau of Standards,” reads part of the statement.

The ministry says licences for buying agricultural produce can be obtained from offices of District Councils.

