Chakwera to address Parliament tomorrow on Cyclone Freddy

President of the Republic of Malawi Lazarus Chakwera will tomorrow on 22 March deliver a statement in Parliament on the Tropical Cyclone Freddy.

According to press statement released by Parliament, the President is expected to deliver the statement at 2:00 pm. Thereafter Honourable members will have an opportunity to debate and ask questions on the President’s statement.

In the statement, the president is expected to give a report on the government assessment of the situation of Cyclone Freddy and way forward.

As of Monday, 20th March 2023, the number of displaced people was at 508,244, with 534 camps set to accommodate the displaced. The death toll had risen from 476 to 499, with 1,332 injuries. The number of people reported missing persons was at 427 from 349.

Last week, Chakwera was in the Southern Region where he visited several camps which are hosting flood survivors.

