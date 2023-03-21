Kajoke makes U-turn: Signs three-year contract extension with Bullets

In a dramatic turn of events, striker Hassan Kajoke has extended his FCB Nyasa Big Bullets contract by three years, months after he was announced as a Silver Strikers player.

The 2021/22 TNM Super League Golden Boot winner was reported to have signed a contract with The Central Bankers after the end of his alleged contract with The People’s Team.

But this was challenged by Bullets who claimed the player had a running contract with the club which was due to expire on 31 March 2023 and not on 31 December 2022 as claimed by Silver Stikers.

And with a week to go before the expiry of his current deal, the Reserve product has added three more years to his current deal.

The club confirmed the development on their official Facebook page

“FCB Nyasa Big Bullets is delighted to announce that striker Hassan Kajoke has extended his contract with the club, committing his long-term future with the Malawi champions by signing a three-year deal with The People’s Team,” read the statement.

On his part, the 24-year old forward said he was looking forward to playing for The People’s Team and develop his game further.

“I am delighted to extend my contract for three more years with Bullets. I decided to remain at the club where I came as a Reserve player and I have seen my game developing over the years I have been here and I thought it wise to remain here so that I keep on improving and developing my game,” he told Bullets media.

On what people should expect from him after snubbing the Central Bankers, he said: “I won’t talk much but I will go in the field of play and give it all for the club. I am here to work and I will keep on working hard. I enjoy being here,” he concluded.

Kajoke scored more than 41 League goals since earning his promotion to the main team in 2018.

In his full debut season, he scored 17 league goals but lost the Golden Boot award to the then Central Bankers’ forward Khuda Myaba who scored 21 league goals.

Kajoke’s decision to stay at the club is a relief to Kalisto Pasuwa who, soon after his team’ 1-0 defeat to UD Songo in the International Bonanza, bemoaned the loss of three key players and made it clear that replacing them was a must.

Bullets lost Chimwemwe Idana to Mbeya City and sold Babatunde Adepoju to Venda Football Academy in South Africa.

The club also released Misheck Selemani from his contract.

