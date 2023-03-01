Collins Magalasi found with case to answer

Malawi Energy Regulatory Authority (MERA) chief executive officer (CEO) Collins Magalasi has been found with a case to answer on counts of fraud and abuse of office for allegedly using K10.5 million MERA money to pay for accomodation for Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) delegates.

Lilongwe Senior Resident Magistrate Rodrick Michongwe has today found Magalasi with a case to answer.

Magalasi allegedly used MERA funds to pay accomodation for DPP delegates who attended the party’s 2018 convention in Blantyre.

Following the ruling, Magalasi is expected to enter defence.

The state paraded seven witnesses in the case and senior assistant State Advocate from the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) chambers, Dziko Malunda, has told the local media that it is now expected that the matter will be concluded soon.

In December last year, Magalasi alongside businesswoman Dorothy Shonga were also found with a case to answer in a case in which they are accused of influencing MERA Internal Procurement and Disposal Committee to award contract to Vink Enterprise, which is allegedly owned by the two.

It is alleged Vink Enterprises was awarded a K186 million contract for supply of MERA strategic plan booklets as well as branded cloth and T-shirts.

Former MERA public relations officer Patrick Maulidi and procurement officer Bright Mbewe were also found with case to answer.

