AKA’s death: Watch extended CCTV footage

…Family speaks out

CCTV footage capturing the moment South Africa rapper AKA gets killed by armed assailants has now been published online.

AKA was shot at close range on Friday at around 10:10pm in Florida road, Durban. The assailants freed the scene immediately. The Fela in Versace hiphop musician, died at the scene.

It was widely believed that AKA, real name Kiernan Jarryd Forbes was killed in a drive-by shooting.

His friend, Tebello Tibz Motsoane, was also shot by the assailants. He also also died at the scene. It is not known whether he was also targeted or just caught in the crossfire. The motives for the shooting is not yet known.

Stock image shared on social media has managed to trace those believed to be suspects in the shooting moments before they murdered the artist.

No suspect has been apprehended yet.

Born on 28th January, 1988, the rapper had a huge following even here in Malawi and had won countless awards in South Africa and globally.

AKA’s death has shocked the world of music. Unsurprisingly, words of condolences have been flowing in from all corners of the world.

Meanwhile, AKA’s father and mother have thanked the public for their support during this difficult time. The family has pleaded for “time and space during this time of grief”.

“To us, Kiernan Jarryd Forbes was a son, brother, grandson, nephew, cousin and friend, most importantly father to his beloved daughter Kairo.

“To many, he was AKA, Supa Mega, Bhova and the many other names of affection his legion of fans called him by. Our son was loved and gave love in return”, said Tony and Lynn Forbes, the rapper’s parents.

The rapper was dating another musician Nadia Nakai.