Airtel Money launches K44m ‘Agent asanje’ promotion

Mobile service provider Airtel Money has launched a K44 million promotion targeting all Airtel Money agents across the country.

The promotion started on 13 December 2022 and is expected to end on 6 February 2023.

During the promotion, four lucky agents will win one million Kwacha each. Other prizes include K300, 000 to 56 agents monthly and K20, 000 to 40 agents.

Speaking during the promotion launch on Tuesday, Airtel Money Head of Marketing Virginia Jere said they decided to come up with the promotion as one way of celebrating the festive season with their agents.

Jere said every agent who makes a transaction of not less than K50, 000 per day, whether cash in or cash out, is eligible to be part of the promotion.

“This is one way of giving back to our Airtel Money Agents this festive season. We have done research and it shows that almost 98 percent of agents make transactions of more than K50,000 on daily basis and could qualify to be part of the promotion regardless of their location,” she said.

One of the Airtel Money agents in Lilongwe Herbert Tung’ande hailed Airtel Money for the promotion saying it is a motivation for them to work hard this festive season.

Tung’ande said he is optimistic that he will bag something during the promotion.

