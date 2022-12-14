Lilongwe pastor arrested for indecent assault

Police at Kanengo in Lilongwe have arrested a 43-year-old pastor, Shadreck Msungambeu, for indecently assaulting a 22-year-old woman who went to his church to pray.

It is reported that, on Sunday, December 11, 2022 the victim, a Catholic congregant, went to pray at the suspect’s church after noting that time to go to her original church had gone.

While there, the pastor in question told the victim that she had a certain problem which needed to be prayed for separately after the service and she was advised to come the following day at his house.

On Monday, the woman went to the pastor and joined other women on a line who were also meeting him one by one. When her time came, Msungambeu told the lady that she was HIV positive and that he would assist her.

According to the victim, Msungambeu who also told her that whatever happened there was a secret.

“He told her to undress herself before he spraying some liquid thought to be anointing water on her private parts which he said was aimed at cleansing her. After doing this, the pastor told her to hug him as he kissed and caressed her seductively a thing he allegedly did twice.

“When she went home, the victim revealed the ordeal to her relatives who encouraged her to report to police which led to the arrest of the suspect,” police said.

The pastor will appear in court soon to answer a charge of indecent assault an offence contravening section 137 (1) of the Malawi Penal Code.

Police have since condemned the act as it defeats government’s and other stakeholders’ efforts in advancing rights and protection of women and girls.

Msungambeu hails from Zalimu Village, Traditional Authority Nsamala in Balaka.

Follow us on Twitter: