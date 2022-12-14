Commission of Inquiry on Chizuma arrest seeking information from the public

Twea with Chakwera

The commission of Inquiry which President Lazarus Chakwera instituted to investigate the arrest of Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) Director General Martha Chizuma is seeking information from members of the general public.

Chakwera appointed the inquiry to find out what led to the arrest of Chizuma.

In a statement yesterday, Chairperson of the Commission, Commissioner Justice Edward Twea (retired) said that the commission is mandated to investigate allegations of improper conduct, abuse of office and illegality surrounding or leading to the arrest ACB Director.

Twea added that the commission has summoned key witnesses to testify the matter.

“However, members of the general public who may have relevant information and may not have been summoned are invited to make written summary submissions of the information with their contact details to the Commission by Monday 19 December,” he explained.

He went on to say that the commission may invite people who will have made the submissions to testify in person under oath.

Chizuma was arrested on 6 December at her home at around 4AM and driven in a police vehicle to Namitete Police Station which is 48 kilometres away from Lilongwe City.

Police said the arrest followed a complaint from now suspended Director of Public Prosecutions Steven Kayuni who complained that Chizuma’s audio which leaked in January this year affected him.

Some commentators argued recently that the commission of inquiry is useless and a waste of time since the people involved in Chizuma’s arrest are well known.

