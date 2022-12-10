Woman allegedly kills husband after finding him with another woman

A 34-year-old woman identified as Maria Chimimba Phiri has allegedly killed her husband aged 42 and has seriously injured the man’s alleged lover aged 21 at Chigwirizano in Lilongwe.

Lilongwe Police spokesperson Hastings Chigalu says the incident happened on Thursday, December 8.

According to Chigalu, it is reported that Phiri and her husband Thom Mtuwa had been married and had a seven-month-old baby girl together.

However, they were separated for some weeks.

Phiri heard that her husband had a 21-year-old secret lover and he was spending his time at the lover’s house.

On December 8, the suspect left her home in Area 43 and went to Chigwirizano where she found the two chatting in the house.

She took no action but went to the market to buy two knives.

“She returned to the house at around 18:00 hours, and jumped on her husband’s lover and stabbed her on the abdomen before turning to her man, stabbing him several times on the abdomen and on the ribs,” Chigalu said

After stabbing them, she jumped back into her vehicle and drove off, but was intercepted by police and arrested.

The victims were rushed to Kamuzu Central Hospital where Mtuwa died while the other victim is still receiving treatment.

Chimimba, who hails from Chiwere Village, T/A Wimbe in Kasungu, will be taken to court to answer murder and unlawful wounding charges.

