Exit Buga enter Cough: Malawian singer Kizz Daniel rules the world

Two months after declaring his Malawian citizenship, musician Kizz Daniel has once again taken over the world with another banger entitled Cough.

The song dropped into the public domain two weeks ago. According to music lovers, it is without doubt following the footsteps of Buga which is among the noisiest African songs in recent years.

Just like Buga, Cough has inspired a thousands of skits on social media. Celebrities and ordinary people are involved in the Cough challenge.

As a matter of staying true to his style, the 28-year old has come up with a unique dance for the song.

Cough has already thrown fans into a frenzy at events. Recently, the track was performed live in Australia, much to the satisfaction of patrons.

Before Cough came to life, Daniel promised to bake a song which is bigger than Buga. True to his word, the baby in town is gradually.

Cough also known as Odo is tipped to be a summer and festive season anthem, owing to its current influence across the world.

