Man arrested for murder in Zomba

The Police in Zomba are keeping in custody a 26 -year-old man by the name Andrew Newa for allegedly killing a 39-year-old man identified as Damson Padzala.

Sergeant Aaron Chilala who is the Deputy Public Relations Officer at the station says that it was reported that on 19 October 2022, Damson Padzala went to the house of the suspect’s mother to collect money for the piece of work he carried out in the previous week.

A misunderstanding broke as the suspect thought Damson went there to steal. The suspect then tortured and assaulted Mr Padzala and tied him with a rope throughout the night.

On 20 October 2022, the suspect took Damson Padzala to the Village Headman in Mpondabwino Zomba, claiming that Mr Padzala had stolen a chicken from his mother’s house.

Padzala was arrested and later released from police custody but ended up at Zomba Central Hospital where he died on 23 October 2022 while receiving treatment for vomiting blood and body pains.

Postmortem was conducted on October 24 which revealed that death was caused due to collection of blood in the pleural cavity and blunt chest truama.

Following this report the police arrested Andrew Newa who will answer the charge of murder contrary to section 209 of the penal code.

