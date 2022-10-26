Airtel sponsors bankers conference with K5 million

Airtel Malawi has supported the Bankers Association of Malawi (BAM) with K5 million towards the bankers conference which will take place this weekend under the theme Catching Tomorrow Today – Positioning for Unprecedent Digital Transformation.

The conference will take place at Nkopola Lodge from 27 to 29 October, 2022.

Speaking after handing over a dummy cheque to BAM, Airtel Money Marketing Manager, Virginia Jere, said the mobile network’s relationship with banks started a long time ago following the launch of the mobile money platform which is linked to various banks.

“The BAM conference will be an opportunity for us to collaborate, interact and share new ideas on how we can take this relationship further and grow our financial technology industry,” said Jere.

Lindani Simwaka who represented BAM at the event said the bankers association appreciates the gesture from Airtel.

“The K5 million they have donated will go a long way in helping to make sure that the conference is a success,” said Simwaka.

