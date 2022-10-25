Organizations want children to be involved in decision making

National Youth Network on Climate Change (NYNCC) says there is need to involve children in decision making on the issue of climate change considering that children’s voices matter.

The statement was made on Saturday by National Coordinator for the NYNCC Dominic Nyasulu during the closing ceremony of National Children’s Summit on Climate Change which started on Thursday and was being conducted at BICC.

Speaking with reporters, Nyasulu said that for any nation to develop it requires a healthy and youthful workforce as such there is a need to include children in the issues that affects them such as climate change, education, nutrition, food security, among other things which the children mentioned during the summit.

He added that the children also mentioned about how the Cyclone Ana affected them physically and emotionally because of the damages that was caused during the disaster such as loss of property.

He, however, said that the children’s views and ideas are going a long way as they will be presented at COP27 which will be happening this year.

On her part, Senior Technical Advisor for Child Protection and Child Rights Governance from the Save the Children Thandizolathu Kadzamira said that they are creating youthful leaders who can bounce back in any circumstances and emergencies.

“I am glad that the children had time to express their views and concerns to the president and showcase their talents they have. Some of these children are members of Children Parliament where they are coming from and they had a chance to meet the National Assembly Speaker .

“Children are growing fast nowadays such that they are able to follow things which helps us to know their needs,” she explained.

A member of the children’s parliament, Jordan Jere from Mzimba South asked government to consider coming up with strategies that encourage learning institutions to address the issues of climate change which one of them is the issue of planting trees.

