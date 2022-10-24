Tumaini Letu says Tumaini Festival 2022 will be extraordinary

Tumaini Letu , the organization behind the annual Tumaini Festival says this year’s event will be extraordinary .

The founder and director of Tumaini Letu Tresor Nzengu Mpauni widely known as Menes La Plume made the remarks during Tumaini Pre-party held last Friday at Tyre Trove in Malawi’s capital, Lilongwe.

According to La Plume, the event that is slated for 3rd -6th November, 2022, will bring on board various performances from Malawi and abroad. Menes said the event will also show various skills and talents from the Dzaleka Refugee Camp.

“We are here to put the country and the world into the mood of Tumaini Festival 2022. The festival this year will be extraordinary as we have a good lineup of artists and performances from 3rd -6th November. People should expect great performances from Malawi and outside the country,” he said.

La Plume added that Tumaini Letu is committed to continue using the festival through entertainment and artistic expression to promote intercultural harmony, mutual understanding, and peaceful coexistence between refugees and their host community.

“Tumaini festival has a unique event. The event brings the world to Dzaleka Refugee Camp and shows the world what Dzaleka is capable of. Dzaleka is full of talent and skills so we use the festival to show the world how unique and marvelous Dzaleka Refugee Camp is , “ he said.

Performances from Erik Paliani, Don Tarz and Lakers Band, the Movers Band and the Kaunjika Band made the night colorful.

Malinga Mafia and Blasto came in as surprise artists. DJ Pro spiced the event with great selection of music on the deck.

Tumaini Festival is the only festival of its kind in the world that is held within a refugee camp. The festival was founded in 2014. It is an extraordinary example of a large-scale cultural event within a refugee camp, created and run by refugees in collaboration with the surrounding host community, for the benefit of both. It also serves as a platform for advocacy on refugee rights.

