TV personality Ruth Kulaisi scoops WWMRA award

Television personality Ruth Kulaisi has been chosen to receive a rising star award at this year’s Women with a Mission Recognition and Achievement Awards (WWMRA) in South Africa.

According to a letter seen by this publication signed by WWMRA representative Adasonia Temitope, the award ceremony is scheduled to take place on Saturday, 29th October 2022 at the Hilton Hotel, Sandton in South Africa.

Further, the letter says Kulaisi, who works for Zodiak Broadcasting Station, has been selected for demonstrating exceptional role in the media space.

“You have been selected because you demonstrate exceptional role in the media space, for your patriotic work and touching lives in the community. Our NPO, Women with a mission drives at creating opportunities for entrepreneurs, life changers and more. With your works and achievements in this space, it is with great joy to have you as a recipient of WWMRA awards”, it reads.

Speaking in an interview, Kulaisi said she is excited to be recognized alongside many other women in Africa and thanked God for making everything possible.

“This recognition as a rising star from WWMRA for exceptional work in the media space is such an encouragement for me to keep pushing ,as you may know, my work is around women empowerment and right now that work is taking place in Media. This therefore is a big complement.

“I believe that media is a powerful tool for teaching and uplifting, with that in mind, I have been very intentional with the kind of content i create with the support of Zodiak Broadcasting Station whose mandate is also to bring light to truth,” She said

Kulaisi said aside from mainstream media, social media has also helped her to interact with a different cross section of people with more personalized messaging for example testimonies on dealing with depression.

“Media has opened many doors for me and the people I serve, including those in my initiative, Mothers cleaning service, under the Ruth Kulaisi Foundation.

Follow us on Twitter:

Tweets by Malawi24