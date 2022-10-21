MP wanted for hitting traffic police officer with car

Member of Parliament (MP) for Ntcheu North East Arthur Chipungu is wanted by police for injuring a traffic police officer.

Chipungu allegedly plowed into the officer intentionally on Tuesday this week.

National Police spokesperson Peter Kalaya has told the local media that the incident happened on the road between Bingu National Stadium and the interchange.

According to Kalaya, the officer stopped Chipungu on the road and the MP stopped.

“For whatever reason, as the officer was getting closer, he decided to drive the car and ended up hitting the officer. This to us was quite intentional.

“After the incident, the MP stopped and picked up the injured officer but instead of taking him to the hospital, he left him in the car at Parliament for some time before our car went to pick him up for treatment” further explained Kalaya.

The officer, identified as inspector Mataka from Lingadzi Police, was taken to hospital by police and was treated as an outpatient but is still nursing some injuries.

Kalaya said Chipungu was summoned to report to Lingadzi Police Station but he was yet to got to the police station.

“So wherever we will find him, we will arrest him for a criminal offence which he has committed. We believe the hitting was quite intentional, ” said Kalaya.

He then urged anyone with information about Chipungu’s whereabouts to report to police.

