Malawian woman murdered in UK

A Malawian woman identified as 36-year-old Diana Dafter was found dead with stab wounds at a property in Northampton in United Kingdom on Friday.

Northamptonshire Police said the Home Office pathologist who carried out the post-mortem at Leicester Royal Infirmary, revealed she had died as a result of multiple stab wounds, one of which proved fatal.

Specialist search teams and forensic officers spent more than 72 hours in the property gathering evidence during which Mrs Dafter’s body was removed for a post-mortem investigation on Saturday afternoon.

Meanwhile, a Northampton man has been detained by police on suspicion of murdering Diana Dafter.

Police did not name the suspect but said he is 32 years old and remains under medical supervision at a hospital in London.

Reports indicate that the suspect stabbed himself in front of passengers at London’s Euston Station on Friday. British Transport Police found him with a number of serious stab injuries.

Detective Chief Inspector Adam Pendlebury: “This has been an intensive few days of police activity during which a large number of officers and staff have been deployed to gather evidence from scenes in Northampton and at London Euston.

“The suspect is now under police guard at a hospital facility in London and we will be making arrangements in due course for him to be transferred to police custody.

Meanwhile, Northamptonshire Police have said they are not looking for anyone else in connection with this investigation.

